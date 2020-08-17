Vegas bettors backing Raptors as playoffs start

The Toronto Raptors were Vegas' hottest pick to win the NBA title when the season restarted back in late July and things haven't changed entering the playoffs.

Nearly 30% of all bettors have taken the Raptors to repeat as NBA champions since the end of Friday night's games, according to Oddschecker. Toronto's best odds are +1200, the fourth shortest in the league, implying a 7.7% chance to win the title this summer.

"The Raptors have proven popular amongst sports bettors all season, but over the weekend it kicked into a new gear," said Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Whitt in a press release. "If the wagers continue to pour in then we can be sure to see Toronto's odds begin to shorten, particularly if they start well as expected against an inferior Nets side."

The Milwaukee Bucks remain the favourites to win the title at +270, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers right behind them at +320 and +325, respectively.

The Bucks have been backed by 17.11% of bettors, while the LeBron James and the Lakers have been pegged to win by just 7.89% of bettors since Friday, according to Oddschecker.

Behind Toronto, the Houston Rockets are a +1400 pick and the Boston Celtics are +1700 to win the title.

The Raptors will tip off their playoffs on Monday at 4 p.m. ET against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite all their Game 1 woes, the Raptors are heavy favourites against the Nets and can be found at -10 to win Game 1.