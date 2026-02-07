3 Buyout Candidates Raptors Can Sign

The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch on the buyout market with an open roster spot to work with.

Once the team waives Chris Paul, the Raptors will have an open roster spot and can use that to sign a player that will add some depth to the roster going into the final two months of the season. Here's a look at three players the Raptors could look to sign with the 15th roster spot.

Lonzo Ball, Utah Jazz

The Raptors are pretty solid at point guard with Emmanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead, but they don't have a lot of depth behind them. The Raptors could look to sign former number two overall pick Lonzo Ball, who was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. Ball was waived by the Jazz, so he is now a free agent. The Raptors could bring him in to give the team the third point guard they could utilize.

"Paying Ball $10 million and expecting him to play at a championship-caliber level as a 20-minute backcourt player? Yeah, that isn’t a great idea. But paying him the minimum to be a fifth guard who can come in, play some defense, make an occasional open 3 (please?) and not screw up the game for six minutes? Yeah, he can still capably do that," The Athletic insider John Hollinger wrote.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chris Boucher, Utah Jazz

Like Ball, Boucher was traded to the Jazz and was ultimately waived. Boucher was with the Raptors from 2018 to 2025 and has familiarity within the system. He could give the team the frontcourt depth it needs in case Jakob Poeltl doesn't come back this season from his back injury.

"Lost at the end of the bench in Boston, Boucher lacks muscle and ball skills but can knock down an open 3 and block shots," Hollinger wrote. "Could Toronto look at bringing him back?"

Mason Plumlee, Oklahoma City Thunder

Another potential center option is Mason Plumlee, who could be looking for his final NBA home at the age of 35. Plumlee would not play often for the Raptors if he signed with the team, but he would give some size to the roster that it desperately needs.

"The sometime-southpaw never played even on a Charlotte team desperate for frontcourt size. It will be up to Jay Huff to carry on his never-dunk-while-facing-the-basket legacy," Hollinger wrote.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories