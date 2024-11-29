Raptors Wrap Up Road Trip vs. Heat: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their four-game road trip with the Miami Heat on Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip Friday night with the first of two games against the Miami Heat starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors went off from three-point range on Wednesday, attempting a season-high 52, 13 more than their previous game-high. Friday will show if that was a one-game blip or a trend to keep an eye on as Toronto tries to stay competitive from three-point range. It's unlikely Toronto will attempt 50-plus three-pointers again, but that number should be much higher than the 32 attempts per game the Raptors had been averaging per game.
- Ja'Kobe Walter got his first career start Wednesday and will likely be in line for another one against Miami. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but the rookie first-round pick has shown he has a nose for the ball, recording a double-double with rebounds against the Pelicans. It's impressive how feisty he is for a 20-year-old just five games into his NBA career.
- It's a little early in Scottie Barnes' season to get too concerned, but the all-star forward is shooting just 23.8% from three-point range through his first eight games of the year. Toronto is going to need that to jump at least 10 percentage points this season and get back closer to where Barnes was last season, especially early in the year.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.
The Heat have listed Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, and Terry Rozier as probable. Kevin Love is questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 27.4%. The total for the game is 219.5.
