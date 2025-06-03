Toronto Raptors Predicted to Steal Duke Sharpshooter in Bold NBA Draft Mock
The Toronto Raptors may not expect Kon Knueppel to be available at No. 9, but if the board breaks this way, they could walk away with one of the draft’s most polished offensive weapons.
In Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, Brooklyn shakes up the draft by taking Noa Essengue at No. 8, allowing Knueppel to slip one spot to the Raptors at No. 9 where Toronto is tabbed to take one of the most efficient scorers in this year’s class.
Knueppel isn’t the flashiest prospect, and his fit alongside a crowded group of guards might raise questions. But his offensive value is tough to ignore. Toronto needs floor spacing, ball movement, and consistent shooting and Knueppel offers all three.
As a freshman, the Duke sharpshooter averaged 14.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. He shot 47.9% from the field, 40.6% from three on 5.3 attempts, and 91.4% from the free throw line. His shot selection, timing, and feel for the game make him one of the most plug-and-play scorers in the lottery.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Knueppel measured 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan. He plays a strong, physical style and holds up well through contact, but concerns about his foot speed remain. Defending NBA wings could be a challenge, and some matchups may require help behind him.
Even so, Knueppel’s value isn’t tied to isolation scoring or defensive upside. He thrives in movement sets, processes the game quickly, and rarely forces bad shots. His ability to play off the ball and make sound decisions allows him to complement high-usage stars like Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram without needing volume touches.
For a Raptors team building toward sustainable offense, Knueppel brings exactly what’s missing. If he’s still available at No. 9, this would be a difficult opportunity to pass up.