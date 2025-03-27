Raptors Share Lengthy Injury Report vs. Hornets
RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji will both sit out Friday night as the Toronto Raptors return home to face the Charlotte Hornets.
The team has listed both wings as out for rest. It marks the first time Agbaji has been ruled out for "rest," while Barrett continues his alternating off nights for Toronto.
Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl are expected to return to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets for rest.
Chris Boucher has been upgraded to questionable with an illness, though he’s unlikely to factor into the rotation. The Canadian forward hasn’t played in a month as the Raptors have leaned further into a developmental focus.
Gradey Dick and Brandon Ingram remain sidelined without a timetable for return. Ulrich Chomche and Jared Rhoden have also been ruled out.
Charlotte, meanwhile, will be without LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Josh Okogie, and Tre Mann. The Hornets have lost three straight games and currently hold the third-worst record in the NBA.
With Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn, the Raptors are virtually locked into the seventh spot in the draft lottery standings. Friday’s game carries little significance in the standings given Toronto is five wins ahead of Miami in the reverse standings and three wins behind both Brooklyn and Philadelphia.
Expect the Raptors to continue limiting the minutes of Scottie Barnes, Poeltl, and Quickley as the organization prioritizes development over the final stretch of the season.