Reggie Miller Rips Mavericks for ‘Character Assassination’ of Luka Doncic After Trade
The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers has arguably elicited two separate reactions from NBA fans: “What in the world?” and “Is he actually overweight?”
In the wake of the blockbuster NBA trade over the weekend, a few eyebrow-raising reports have come out on the Mavericks’ long-held irritations with their former franchise star. The most critical one surrounds the Mavericks’ concerns with the All-Star guard’s weight and conditioning habits, which the team believed contributed to his recent injuries this season.
TNT analyst and Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller was among those in the media who didn’t appreciate seeing the Mavs organization skewer Dončić for his alleged fitness issues.
“I was critical of Luka too,” Miller said. “I felt that he needed to be in better shape, but I don’t like the character assassination on him floating from the Mavericks—and if it’s coming from the Mavericks—about the reason why we traded him. ‘He wasn’t in great shape, his conditioning, he would never get in shape.’
“You don’t become a First Team All-NBA player five years in a row if you’re not in shape. So please stop the character assassination that this guy is out of shape, he’s lazy. I don’t like that because you don’t get at that level at the age of 25 without doing what he’s done. There’s other things behind the scenes that I’m sure we don’t know about, but let’s not make it about conditioning.”
In response to the conditioning rumors, Dončić said it was a “big motive” to prove the Mavericks’ brass wrong this season, and he could get his first chance as soon as Saturday when the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers. It would mark the first game the five-time All-Star has played in since suffering a calf injury on Christmas Day.