Reggie Miller Shared an Awesome Moment With Tyrese Haliburton After Pacers’ Win
The Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 with a thrilling 125-108 Game 6 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
Tyrese Haliburton was electric once again for the Pacers as his huge fourth quarter helped seal the win for Indiana. While he wasn't named the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals (that award went to Pascal Siakam) he was able to share a special moment with Pacers legend Reggie Miller during the postgame celebration.
Miller, who spent all 18 years of his NBA career with Indiana, called the series for TNT and was on the court with the team as they received their trophy.
Look at how special this moment was for Haliburton and Miller:
Too good.
Next up for Haliburton and the Pacers is a Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had the best record in the NBA this season. Game 1 is Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.