Rick Barry Suggests Mitchell Robinson Shoot Free Throws 'Granny' Style Amid Struggles
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has become a pivotal player in the conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics for all the wrong reasons. The Celtics, fully aware that Robinson is a career 52.2% free throw shooter in, have deployed the Hack-a-Mitch strategy, often fouling Robinson whenever he is on the floor in the hopes of sending him to the charity stripe. The strategy has largely worked for Boston, as Robinson, a stout defender in the paint, has effectively been taken out of the game as he has missed 16 foul shots in three games.
Well Hall of Famer Rick Barry, the pioneer of the underhanded "Granny"-style free throw, is tired of watching Robinson struggle at the line. Barry, in a recent interview with the New York Post, suggested Robinson switch to his unorthodox style at the charity stripe.
"It’s crazy. It’s so sad that guys are so bad and not proficient at the easiest part of the game—the only part of the game where nobody is trying to stop you from what you’re supposed to be doing," Barry, a career 90.0% free throw shooter in 10 NBA seasons, said. "It makes no freaking sense. … Free throws are a critical part of the game. It’s sad."
"He’s definitely a candidate to me [to shoot underhanded]. He’s got to make a switch. You can’t be shooting 30, 40%."
It can't get much worse at the free throw line for Robinson, who even air balled one free throw in the Knicks' Game 2 win. What does he have to lose?