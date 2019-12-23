Rockets fans received an early Christmas gift in July with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, but don't expect any satisfaction from the Houston faithful as we approach Christmas Day. The Rockets still have sizable question marks–specifically regarding their depth–despite a 20–9 start, and three straight disappointing playoff exits makes the sense of urgency higher than any other point in the James Harden era. General manager Daryl Morey will be dialing the phones with a fury as we hurtle toward February.

So what tops Houston's wish list for 2020? We ranked the top five items ahead of the Rockets' Christmas Day matchup at Golden State.

Morey Lands Impact Wing

The Rockets’ rotation is relatively thin outside of the backcourt, and Morey would be smart to prioritize adding wing depth behind Danuel House and P.J. Tucker. The Thabo Sefolosha experiment has not planned out thus far, and Gary Clark is unlikely to log rotation minutes in the postseason. Even as head coach Mike D'Antoni trims his rotation in the playoffs, the Rockets still feel a body short.

Who could Morey target as an upgrade on the wing? Andre Iguodala is the most obvious target, though Houston will likely have to wait for the former Finals MVP to land on the waiver market. Robert Covington would be an intriguing option from Minnesota, but his price tag may exceed what the Rockets can offer. Either Morris brother (Marcus in New York and Markieff in Phoenix) may be a more available options. Perhaps Houston could snag Wilson Chandler from the Nets. Morey should have a solid crop of options to choose from, though any trade is more likely to impact the Rockets on the margins rather than swing the title chase.

Westbrook Holds Steady

The addition of a wing may not swing Houston's Finals hopes, but Westbrook's performance certainly will. The 2016-17 MVP struggled through 19 games, shooting 39.9% from the field and a ghastly 21.6% from three. But Westbrook's last seven games should add a dose of optimism for D'Antoni and Co.

Westbrook is averaging 29.3 points per game in his last seven appearances while shooting 50.7% from the field. The UCLA product has regained his scoring prowess after demurring for much of the season, and he took over the second half against Phoenix on Saturday. Westbrook's progression from three is additionally encouraging. He's making 31% of threes since Dec. 7, establishing a baseline of competency that opens Houston's attack when Harden is doubled. Put Westbrook on the wing, and he can punish opponents with furious drives to the tin in 4-on-3 situations. Harden remains Houston's go-to scorer, but Westbrook will need to be more than a complimentary asset for the Rockets to advance to their first Finals since 1995.

Center Depth Improves

Houston could additionally be well served by adding a center before the postseason. Tyson Chandler may find the fountain of youth come playoff time–and D'Antoni will continue to be conservative with his minutes–though the combo of Chandler and struggling youngster Isaiah Hartenstein won't inspire much confidence in April and May. Another quality center in the rotation could be key for Houston if it faces the Nuggets or Lakers in the postseason.

The Rockets could target a pair of expiring contracts to help solve their nagging center question. Tristan Thompson is among the most notable trade candidates, and he'd be a major upgrade for Houston. Thompson proved to be a dynamic vertical spacer next to LeBron James in Cleveland's recent string of Eastern Conference crowns, and he's currently in the midst of a career-best scoring season. Thompson has evolved into an underrated passer of late, sporting a 12.2% assist rate in 2019-20. Thompson could be a strong safety valve at the five when teams choose to double Harden.

Derrick Favors could be on the Rockets' radar, though his shot profile exists outside the confines of Moreyball. The center markey may be limited as we approach the trade deadline. Houston may ultimately settle on internal options entering the postseason.

McLemore Continues Strong Play

Harden's scoring outburst is the signature storyline of Houston's season, though Ben McLemore's emergence may be the most heartwarming. The Kansas product and former No. 7 pick is shooting a blistering 44.8% from three since Nov. 30, and he leads the NBA in offensive rating at 118.5 points per 100 possessions. McLemore has thrived as a quick-trigger shooter next to Harden. He's been an effective fast-break weapon alongside Westbrook. The most encouraging development has been in the halfcourt, where McLemore is flashing impressive skill as a downhill playmaker. McLemore has been one of the best bargains of the season. His postseason performance is surprisingly impactful to the Rockets' Finals hopes.

Harden Avoids Fatigue

Harden abhors the load management trend by all accounts, missing a combined 16 regular-season games in the last five seasons before 2019-20. The impressive consistency has landed Harden four top-two MVP finishes since 2014-15, though the heavy minutes load may be taking its toll at the end of the season. Harden shot just 41.3% from the field in last year's playoffs and his scoring average dropped nearly six points. He looked gassed for much of the 2018 Western Conference finals, making just 20% of threes in seven games. Harden's legs failed him in the season's final moments in each of the last three seasons.

The addition of Westbrook should theoretically limit Harden's fatigue. Houston now has a second dynamic scorer, one who can put on Superman's cape for significant stretches. Perhaps the addition of another former MVP will allow Harden to save hs best for last in May and June.