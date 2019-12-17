The Rockets turned in perhaps their worst half of the season on Monday, trailing by as many as 25 points in the second quarter as they slumped through the first 24 minutes against Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. James Harden couldn’t make a three, and Houston’s defensive effort was seriously lacking as it entered the locker room down 19 at the half. A second straight home loss was certainly in play.

Houston flipped the switch in the second half. Harden added 18 second-half points and the Spurs shot just 41% from the field, leading to the greatest comeback in Rockets' history in Houston's 109-107 win. What could have been a disaster turned into a quality win before Houston’s 11-day, four-game road trip.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s victory.

Harden Overcomes Rough Half

The 2017-18 MVP couldn’t find his rhythm for nearly the entire first half, making just two of his first 15 shots. San Antonio was disciplined and physical with Harden, aggressively doubling on traps while staying vertical in the lane. Popovich’s squad didn’t take the bait on Harden’s headlong drives to the tin.

Harden began to turn the tide at the end of the first half. He banged home a triple to close the second quarter, then tallied 19 second-half points with a trio of threes. Harden looked fully like himself after halftime. He finally shook loose from Spurs guard Dejounte Murray in a pair of fourth-quarter possessions, and he converted a string of floaters as the Spurs' defense retreated in fear of commiting a foul. Harden is the league's most dominant scorer. It's only a matter of time before he gets rolling. It took Harden longer than usual on Monday, but by the fourth quarter, The Beard was ready to take over.

"My confidence is never gone," Harden said postgame. "No matter if I go 0-20 or whatever, I'm always going to shoot the ball and be aggressive."

Murray Shines Brightest

Murray finished Monday's contest with just 16 points and three assists, though there's an argument to be made that he was the best player on the floor for much of San Antonio's road loss. Murray punished the Rockets in transition, and he was the Spurs' defensive catalyst throughout the evening. The third-year guard made an impact from the opening tip, ripping the ball from Harden for a steal and layup with six minutes left in the first quarter. Harden was less than pleased with the lost possession.

Murray's defensive impact extended past his three steals on Monday. He hounded Harden throughout the first half, holding the two-time scoring champion to 4-17 after 24 minutes. Murray had the length to bother Harden on step-back jumpers, and he was disciplined enough not to pick up three-point fouls. The Washington product executed Gregg Popovich's scheme to near-perfection, forcing Harden right and holding his hands back as The Beard drove into the lane. San Antonio didn't escape the Toyota Center with a victory, but Murray's performance was further evidence that the Spurs have their next franchise cornerstone.

Westbrook Starts Hot, Cools Late

Russell Westbrook was the lone bright spot for the Rockets in the first half, carrying Houston with 25 points on 10-16 shooting. Westbrook continues to look more explosive by the game, and he burned every non-Murray Spur in sight in the first two quarters. Westbrook attacked the rim at will, feasting as San Antonio struggled to find the necessary rim protection to deter the 2016-17 MVP. A classic performance appeared to be in store after the first half.

"[Westbrook] is going to continue to be aggressive," Harden said postgame. "He's taking threes and obviously getting to the rim. He's shooting his shots and he's getting more comfortable as the season goes on. It's exciting to watch."

Westbrook's play dipped in the second half. He went just 1-9 from the field and 0-4 from three, ceding control of the offense to Harden. But the lightened load didn't eliminate some of Westbrook's poorer decisions on Monday. He gravitated to his mid-range game throughout the second half, including a string of failed isolation possessions. Monday night seemed to encapsulate the Westbrook experience. He can carry Houston for one half, then regress to a frustrating second fiddle the next. Houston’s playoff hopes may hinge on which Westbrook shows up in April and May.

Up Next: at Clippers on Thursday

Monday marked Houston's last home game until Dec. 28 as the Rockets will kick off a four-game road trip on Thursday in Los Angeles. Harden and Co. are making their second trip of the season to the Staples Center on Thursday, previously losing a 122-119 thriller in Los Angeles on Nov. 23. The Clippers currently sit second in the West at 20–8 ahead of their matchup with the Suns on Tuesday.

Tip-off from the Staples Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.