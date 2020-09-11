SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Rockets Fall Flat as Lakers Take Commanding 3–1 Series Lead

Michael Shapiro

The Lakers' size appeared to be a strange advantage for the Rockets for much of Game 1 and Game 2. Houston was able to beat Los Angeles off the bounce, and more importantly, LeBron James and Anthony Davis found little room to operate inside. But the tide has completely turned through four games. The supersized Lakers are rolling past James Harden and Co., placing the Rockets on the brink of elimination after a 110-100 loss on Thursday night. 

"We got down on ourselves a little bit," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "We’ve been battling uphill the last three or four days. We’ll lay it out on the line [in Game 5] and go from there."

Houston hung tough through the first quarter in Game 4, but Los Angeles began to dominate the contest as it neared halftime. James Harden made just one field goal in the first 24 minutes. He finished the night 2-of-11 from the field, making just one of six threes. The Rockets ran circles around JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in Game 1, isolating them onto the perimeter before speeding into the paint. Neither center was active in Game 3 and Game 4, yet the Lakers remain relatively massive. They're more slim than small at this point, maintaining flexibility with Davis surrounded by four capable perimeter defenders. The Rockets have been out of rhythm for much of the last eight quarters. Their season could end before they find an answer for the supersized Lakers.

There's a world in which the Rockets can still compete with the Lakers as their offense struggles. Houston frankly clamped Los Angeles' stars in Game 1, generating 15 turnovers as it flexed the NBA's No. 1 playoff defense. Houston flew around the floor with maniacal energy and effort in Game 1. It won the points-in-the-paint battle. A similar performance could have kept it close on Thursday, but there wasn't enough in the tank.

"[There was] a lack of spirit," D'Antoni said. "Just seems like we got down and lost our way a little bit."

Los Angeles cruised for much of Thursday night as the Rockets looked stuck in mud. The Lakers held a 17-0 transition edge through three quarters, and they punished Houston on the offensive glass. The size disparity wasn't necessarily an excuse for the Rockets. Effort was the issue. Series standout Rajon Rondo tallied a trio of offensive rebounds on Thursday, and Danny Green added three more. The lost 50-50 balls irked D'Antoni far more than Houston's struggles from three.

Houston now sits in a daunting 3–1 hole, with elimination looming on Saturday night. Danuel House's status is unclear, and even if the swingman returns, it'll be for naught if the Rockets deliver a repeat of their performance in Game 4. The Lakers' superstars are dominating the series. The Rockets' MVPs are struggling. Their stay in Orlando could be over sooner than later.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Coach Bowen
Coach Bowen

I do love the Rockets; but even I can't excuse the lack of effort, awful fundamentals, allowing coast to coast layups off of a dead ball, no blocking out, etc. It was one of the worst efforts I've ever seen -- Harden's lazy one-handed turnovers are nauseating. ... If you can get some fire under her butt, here are a few things they need: Shut down the role players. That's ridiculous for Caruso and Rondo to be shooting layups and open 3s. Put somebody on them and lock them down. ... Next, be willing to shoot the 13-footer when they run you off the 3-point line. Surely, surely, surely we can make a wide-open 13-footer. They are taking away the 3 and the lay-up. Shoot the mid-range. When they adjust, then the 3 will be open. ... This is all just for a start ... Play with heart and take care of the ball, and you can win Game 5 ... you shoot well, too, you can win 5 and 6 ... you shoot great for 3 games, you can win 3 in a row ... Not likely -- but playing with no desire is not going to keep jobs.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: 2020-21 Season Won’t Begin Before Christmas Day

The NBA reportedly intends to hold the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, but that date could be changed in the coming weeks.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Out for Game 4 as NBA Continues Investigation

House is currently being investigated for a potential violation of the NBA's bubble protocol.

Michael Shapiro

Report: House Investigated for Allowing Female Into Hotel Room

House missed Houston's Game 3 matchup against the Lakers due to personal reasons.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington to Play in Game 4 After Davis Collision

Covington left Game 3 midway through the fourth quarter after colliding with Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Shrugs Off Missing All-Defense Selection

Tucker: "I don't need anybody in the media to tell me I'm a good defensive player."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Drop Game 3 in Vintage LeBron James Performance

James scored 36 points on 13-23 shooting, adding four blocks as the Lakers took a 2–1 series lead.

Michael Shapiro

by

Bahaman242

Covington Exits Game 3 After Collision With Anthony Davis

Covington exited the floor holding his face in a towel after running into Anthony Davis' right shoulder.

Michael Shapiro

Rajon Rondo Erupts For 21 Points as Rockets Lose Game 3

Rondo led all bench players with 21 points, adding a trio of threes in Los Angeles' Game 3 victory.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Narrowly Misses All-Defense Team Selection

Tucker earned 29 second-team votes, the most of any forward not named to the All-Defense team.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Notes House's Growth in Second Year With Rockets

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "There’s no reason why [House] is not one of the better players in the league."

Michael Shapiro