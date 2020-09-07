Rockets Shredded by LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 2 Loss

The Rockets' defense held the Lakers to just 97 points on 42 percent from the field in a commanding Game 1 win on Friday, and the dominant effort didn't necessarily look like an outlier. Houston seized the mantle of NBA's top playoff defense after Game 1, continuing an impressive stretch since acquiring Robert Covington in February. But the small-ball Rockets still couldn't contain a pair of superstar talents on Sunday night.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James carried the Lakers in their 117-109 Game 2 victory on Sunday, leading the way as Los Angeles tied the series at 1–1. Davis looked unstoppable for much of the night as he tallied 34 points on 15-24 shooting. As for James, the NBA's ageless wonder appeared to be at the peak of his powers. James finished the night with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, adding another classic playoff performance in a career littered with them.

The Rockets can still very well win this series. But containing Los Angeles' dynamic duo as they did in Game 1 is likely wishful thinking.

"You got to be ready to go from the start. You knew they were gonna come out and be aggressive and we weren’t ready to go," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said postgame. "It took us some time to do that. We know we can’t afford to do that.”

The Rockets' defense struggled mightily early on Sunday night. They allowed 36 points in the first-quarter and 67 in the first-half, letting Los Angeles feast in transition en route to a potential blowout. But Houston showed exactly why it's been the top defense in the playoffs beginning in the third quarter.

The Lakers scored just 23 third-quarter points as the Rockets swarmed and rotated with abandon. P.J. Tucker shined as a back-line anchor. Robert Covington continued to be a weakside menace. Houston's defense led the way to an 82-80 lead, though as the fourth-quarter arrived, it was time for Los Angeles' stars to take over. James scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. He added a pair of thunderous blocks. The Lakers' roster may be imperfect, but it's no question as to why they're the No. 1 seed. Los Angeles has two bona-fide superstars.

Houston's pair of MVPs couldn't quite match the Lakers on Sunday. James Harden largely held up his end of the bargain with 27 points on 6-12 shooting, though his impact was in-part muted by a slate of traps employed by Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. And as Harden was doubled, Westbrook couldn't take advantage. Houston's point guard finished the night with just 10 points as he made 4-15 shots, adding seven turnovers in the loss. The Rockets saw Westbrook's ceiling down the stretch in Game 1. He played close to his floor on Sunday.

"We're not going to win anything without Russell. He's going to work through it, he's fine," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "He's more upset than anybody. He's a great, great player. He's fine. I'm not worried about him."

The Rockets will return to the court on Tuesday as they look to take a 2–1 lead on Los Angeles. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.