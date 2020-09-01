SI.com
Rockets Drop Game 6 as Chris Paul, Thunder Avoid Elimination

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets redefined their team in July when they traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook. And throughout much of 2019-20, their decision paid off. Westbrook went on an offensive tear once the calendar turned to 2020, and he turned in his most efficient season in years as he reunited with James Harden. Houston’s deal didn't look so prudent on on Monday night.

Paul continued his revenge series of a lifetime in Oklahoma City’s 104–100 victory in Game 6, finishing the night with 28 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Westbrook couldn't match the man he replaced. The 2016-17 MVP finished the night with 17 points on 15 shots, tallying seven turnovers in the loss. The final turnover was the most costly. Westbrook passed the ball out of bounds with 7.6 seconds remaining with the Rockets down 102-100, tossing it wide as Robert Covington stood behind the three-point line. Westbrook truly does raise Houston's ceiling. But he isn't a steady hand like Paul. The difference was on stark display in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook didn't turn in the ugliest stat line on Monday, and frankly, few Rockets really did. James Harden finished the night with 32 points despite going 3-11 from three. Danuel House and Robert Covington combined for 30 points, and P.J. Tucker added a trio of threes. But Houston's late-game execution defined the game. 

Harden was largely invisible down the stretch, attempting just one shot in the final four minutes before a last-second heave. What replaced Harden isolations was Westbrook turnovers and an air-ball along well as an Eric Gordon missed triple, opening the door for Paul to engineer yet another fourth-quarter comeback. Oklahoma City has been the best crunch-time team in the league this year by a significant margin. It's no surprise considering their floor general leading the way. 

"When it comes down to the last 5 minutes, they’re the best team in the league at it," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "[Paul] does not miss foul shots and he hits big shots. We’ve got to do a better job before we get in the last five minutes."

"Even with that we still had our chances. We didn’t finish it off."

The Rockets have gone all-in on their MVP duo, engineering an unusual roster–and sacrificing future assets–in order to get the best out of two superstar talents. We've seen the Rockets look like true championship contenders at their best this season, with Harden and Westbrook at times going toe-to-toe with the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. But there is an obvious volatility at play with its roster. 

No team in the league is more three-point reliant. Westbrook can be both brilliant and maddening. The Rockets have made their gamble, and their season is now on the line. Houston's franchise-altering trade will be put to the test on Wednesday night. 

