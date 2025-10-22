Alperen Sengun Continuing to Show He Is More Than Just a Low Post Threat
The Houston Rockets opened the new NBA season as they traveled to Oklahoma to take on the defending NBA champion. It was a night of firsts for the NBA and the Rockets: the first time since 2017-18 that the Rockets played on NBA opening night, and the first NBA game on NBC since the late 90s. The Rockets knew going into the game that it would be a battle throughout, and that's precisely what it turned out to be as the game wasn't decided until the end of double overtime.
The Rockets would eventually lose in double overtime, 125-124, after a last-second fadeaway heave from Jabari Smith was off target. The Rockets also had a chance at the end of regulation to win the game, but Alperen Sengun's off-balance shot fell off the rim. The Rockets actually led for most of the game but couldn't come up with the big plays in the clutch to pull out the victory.
Despite the tough loss, there were plenty of good things to take from last night's opener. The Rockets battled the defending champs on the road and had chances to win. Durant showed glimpses of why the Rockets traded for him, especially in the first three quarters, as he made tough shots after tough shots. The biggest positive of last night's game was their All-Star center, Alperen Sengun.
Alperen Sengun's Great Shooting During Eurobasket and Preseason Continues
All offseason, during EuroBasket and the preseason, the work that Sengun put in during the offseason showed on the court. Sengun shot over 75 percent from the line during the EuroBasket tournament and was even better during preseason. Sengun also showed confidence from the 3-point line, especially in the preseason.
It was a small sample size where he shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. Just as he did on his free throw attempts, he shot with confidence and no hesitation, which is essential for Sengun. In three games, Sengun also shot a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line and looked confident on each attempt.
Throughout his first four seasons, Sengun had struggled from both the free-throw line and especially the 3-point line. Sengun was hesitant to take shots from downtown even when wide open. In last night's 5-8 game from 3-point range, Sengun made 3-pointers when he was wide open or even with a defender in his face.
Sengun said after the Rockets' Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors that he knew he could be better on the offensive end and would work all summer to make that happen. Throughout the last few months, Sengun has shown that he plans to keep that promise, and it could elevate him to superstar status this season.