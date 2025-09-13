Bill Simmons Picks Rockets Star As Potential Member Of Team USA’s 2028 Olympics Team
The Houston Rockets are boasting one of the most fascinating rosters heading to the new NBA season. With an established young core bannered by Alperen Sengun, the franchise further fortified its foundation by going after several high-profile players this offseason.
Houston’s epic summer mainly features the addition of Kevin Durant, acquiring the superstar from the Phoenix Suns in a historic seven-team deal. Afterwards, the club remained aggressive and went on to sign both Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela — two solid role players that are ready to contribute as the Rockets’ newest veterans.
Given the Rockets' depth and talent, they will likely attract strong interest from Team USA when building the country's next national basketball team.
Bill Simmons Picks Tari Eason For Team USA's '28 Olympic Hoops Squad
Last year’s Summer Games belonged once again to Team USA. As it is, the Americans captured the coveted gold medal in Paris, securing a compelling five-peat Olympic feat for the nation in the men’s basketball category.
Under the leadership of new Houston star Kevin Durant, the United States consistently established itself as a powerhouse on the international stage during this era. But knowing that he, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are already approaching the twilight stage of their illustrious careers, Team USA will definitely be desperate to identify the newest faces of their hoops program moving forward.
With the 2028 Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles, Team USA can't be more aggressive in planning its new team to defend the nation's basketball crown. On the latest episode of the Zach Lowe Show, Bill Simmons mentioned a Rockets sensation as a potential wildcard pick for the American 12-man lineup.
“This is a deep cut. It’s ridiculous. The odds are 200 to 1 but Tari Eason, If he jumped up nine levels, could he be one of the guys coming off the bench that you just release like maniacs?” Simmons said.
Lowe nodded, saying: “I like that. You just take him and [Amen] Thompson off like what they do to the Rockets. Just do that, do that for Team USA.”
“Just do [defense],” Simmons responded about Eason, “Do the thing where you’re just like, go take the ball from the other team [like you do for the Rockets].”
Team USA is usually stacked in terms of star power, but adding a player like Eason will definitely be pivotal to the group. In a team filled with superstars, the Houston forward would be a needed glue guy who can handle everything from the dirty work to guarding the opponent’s top players.
Possessing a great combination of length and a two-way skill set, Eason currently stands as the Rockets’ Swiss army knife. At just 24, it will be interesting to see how he develops and potentially becomes an asset for Team USA.
It would be a huge honor for the Rockets organization if Eason ultimately obtained highly regarded consideration from Team USA. If that happens, the entire city of Houston can only rejoice and strengthen its support for the United States in the upcoming Olympics.