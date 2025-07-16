Can Dorian Finney-Smith Replace the Production of Dillon Brooks?
The Houston Rockets have made several drastic changes since the offseason began back in May. Multiple signings and contract extensions, and of course, made the most significant trade of the offseason in the NBA when they sent Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.
Most of the focus on the trade has been on what it means to trade away Green and how different the team would look from that perspective. Trading away Brooks, who shot a career-high 39 percent from 3-point range, and even though he wasn't the Rockets' primary defender last season, was still one of the team's best perimeter defenders.
Reports suggested that after the trade, Stone made it a priority to replace what they would lose with the departure of Brooks. With free agency beginning a week after the trade, the Rockets wanted to fill that position as soon as possible, and they did with the signing of Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is a nine-year veteran who has played for three different teams. Finney-Smith last played for the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded before the 2025 trade deadline. Just like Brooks, Finney-Smith shot a career high from 3-point range last season, shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.
Also, just like Brooks, Finney-Smith is known more for his defense than anything he does on the offensive side of the court. Finney-Smith is a few years older than Brooks, but didn't show any signs of slowing down last season.
Finney-Smith finished first in defensive rating for the Lakers during the regular season and first among starters in the playoffs, playing over 33 minutes per game. Finney-Smith was the defender the Lakers would use on the other team's best perimeter player, even though he won't have to do that for the Rockets, similar to how Brooks was the Rockets' second-best defender behind Amen Thompson.
Brooks also increased his shot attempts to 11.9 from 10.7 in his first season with the Rockets. Finney-Smith has not had a season with more than nine shot attempts in his career, so expect that to continue with the Rockets as well. Finney-Smith is a low-maintenance offensive player who is content with only shooting when necessary.
Even though Finney-Smith isn't known as someone who can score off the bounce, he has shown, especially in the playoffs, that he can get to the rim if the opportunity presents itself. Finney-Smith is the ultimate 3-point and defense type player, and if he can continue his great 3-point shooting form from last season, he will fit in perfectly with the new look of the Houston Rockets.