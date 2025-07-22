ESPN Names 2021 Draft as Rockets' Biggest Mistake
The Houston Rockets have been very meticulous in terms of their roster over the last few seasons. GM Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office have been keen on developing young talent and creating a core system, rather than going after stars. Houston was involved in rumors to acquire plenty of stars over the last year or so, but the organization didn't budge.
That is, until this past offseason. The Rockets made the first blockbuster move of the summer, acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in what would eventually be a seven-team trade. In principle, it went against Houston's mindset for the last few years, but it was also extremely strategic.
Stone is a master negotiator, and he proved that in acquiring Durant. While many expected Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, or Reed Sheppard to be included in the deal, the Rockets got away with giving up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft picks. Houston swapped out its lead scorer, who was widely inefficient, for one of the most talented offensive players of all time.
The Rockets have had plenty of A+ moves since starting the rebuild. Drafting players such as Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, as well as saving money and holding off on going all-in on talent. However, not every move has been perfect.
ESPN's Zach Kram recently listed every NBA team's worst move since 2020, formatting it into five tiers. Houston, unsurprisingly, ranked low (21st) in "Tier 4: Draft Disasters."
Kram wrote that the Rockets' biggest mistake was selecting Green over Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mobley would go to the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 3, while Cade Cunningham headlined the class at No. 1 to the Detroit Pistons.
"Green is a better player than the other mistake picks discussed in this tier," Kram wrote. "But the opportunity cost for selecting him was also higher, because after the Rockets took Green with the No. 2 pick, Mobley went third.
"But for now, it's hard not to wonder what the Rockets would look like with Mobley instead of Green -- especially given the team's defensive identity with Ime Udoka at head coach and Mobley's status as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. With the possible exception of Amen Thompson, Mobley has a higher ceiling than any of the Rockets' young building blocks."
Again, this ranked particularly low, considering Green has now been flipped for Durant. If Mobley was taken at No. 2, we likely wouldn't be seeing the 36-year-old in a Rockets uniform this season. However, Mobley just concluded a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, taking home the Defensive Player of the Year Award.