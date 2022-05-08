Skip to main content

Media Mistakes Potential Rockets Draft Target Paolo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes

The potential Rockets pick does have the same curly hair as the former NFL MVP.

For the first time in its history, Formula One took its talents to South Beach and held a Grand Prix in Miami.

USATSI_18003313

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_18010894

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_18002997

Paolo Banchero

While F1 is primarily popular in Europe, the interest in the sport is growing in the United States, and one of its fans happens to be Duke forward Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is projected to be one of the first players off the board in this summer's NBA Draft, and could be drafted by the Houston Rockets, who hold a top 5 selection.

Banchero's curly hair looked recognizable by F1 reporter Martin Brundle who works for Sky Sports.

"Patrick! Martin Brundle from Sky Sports," the reporter said, failing to get Banchero's attention.

Brundle was eventually able to track Banchero down and ask about the atmosphere surrounding the race in Miami.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This is crazy," Banchero said. "I've never been to a Formula One race. This is spectacular."

Once Brundle was able to see Banchero face-to-face, he realized it wasn't the former NFL MVP and he asked the future top draft pick his name.

"It's not Patrick," Brundle said. "That's why he ignored me in the beginning."

FSDeVEqX0AMkscm

Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero, Kevin Porter Jr.

USATSI_18003313

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_18010894

Paolo Banchero

While Brundle may not have known Banchero's name, he knew he looked like a professional athlete.

Banchero is competing alongside Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith to become the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place Tuesday, May 17, where the Rockets and other lottery teams will learn what position they will pick in for the draft.

Shape 2
News

Rockets Draft: Houston Selects Shaedon Sharpe In Latest Mock Draft

By Inside The Rockets Staff6 hours ago
4E172995-D999-438F-BDC7-99034ADBE54D
News

Could Rockets Shock NBA By Trading For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell?

By Dalton TriggMay 7, 2022
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

ESPN Ranks Jalen Green Among NBA's Best 25 Players Under 25

By Grant AfsethMay 6, 2022
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets Trade Christian Wood to Mavericks: Realistic?

By Grant AfsethMay 6, 2022
FSDeVEqX0AMkscm
News

Potential No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero 'Likes' Kevin Porter Jr. Highlight Reel on Twitter; Future Rockets Teammates?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 6, 2022
nba rookies 22
News

Rockets' Jalen Green: The Real Rookie of the Year?

By Inside The Rockets StaffMay 6, 2022
gettyimages-1386306836-594x594
News

What Should Rockets Do With Top Draft Pick? ESPN Expert Explains

By Dalton TriggMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17858602
News

Tilman Fertitta Raves About Jalen Green As Next Rockets Superstar

By Grant AfsethMay 5, 2022