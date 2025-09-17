Fred VanVleet's Improvement From 3-Point Range Will Be Critical for the Rockets
The Houston Rockets went from a 3-point dominant team during the James Harden years to a team that tried to attack the basket using their athleticism to beat teams. In fact, the Rockets were at the forefront of the 3-point era in the 2010s, helping shape the way the league is still played today.
After Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets saw their 3-point attempts and 3-point percentage drop as they hovered toward the bottom of the rankings in those two areas. They ranked in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage the season Harden was traded and the two seasons afterwards. In fact, the Rockets were last in 3-point percentage in the 2022-23 season.
Combine that with a lack of defense and a young team, and you can see why the Rockets were at the bottom of the standings all three seasons after the Harden trade. The Rockets started to turn around that trend when they brought in veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. VanVleet, in his first season with the Rockets, shot 38.7% from beyond the arc, which was the second-best percentage as a starter in VanVleet's career.
Brooks, for his part, shot 35.9% from deep and a career high 39.7% from 3-point range last season. The Rockets as a team shot 35.5% from 3-point range last season, which was an improvement on 2023-24. However, VanVleet saw his percentage drop almost four percentage points last season, down to 34.5%.
Even though VanVleet shot much better in the Rockets' first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, it was a struggle throughout the regular season. Even with the addition of Kevin Durant, one of the best shooters of all-time, the Rockets will need someone else to step up from downtown, and that player will have to be VanVleet.
Fred Vanvleet's Improvement From 3-Point Range Will Play a Major Role in the Rockets' Title Hopes
On the Rockets' current roster, only three players shot above the league average from downtown. Those three players are newcomer Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday, and, of course, Kevin Durant. Even with the Rockets being the best rebounding team last season and likely again this upcoming season, being able to spread the floor is crucial for any team, especially those in the playoffs.
With VanVleet attempting almost eight 3-pointers a game last season, his improvement is crucial for the Rockets to take that next step, with teams making it a point to clog the lane to prevent players like Alperen Sengun from dominating in the paint.
The Rockets struggled for most of the first four games against the Warriors as they trailed 3-1. They didn't get back into the series until VanVleet started to make shots from beyond the arc consistently. The Rockets were able to force a game seven in large part because of VanVleet's hot streak from 3-point range. If Fred VanVleet can continue his improved shooting from the playoffs into this upcoming season, the Rockets could be bringing another trophy to Houston.