The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and Inside The Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

JULY 3 ROCKETS ADD THREE COACHES TO SILAS' STAFF:

Two months following the departure of Jeff Hornacek and Will Weaver, the Rockets added a trio of coaches to Stephen Silas' staff Sunday evening. As first reported by Fox 26 Houston, the Rockets have hired Mahmoud Abdelfattah, Mike Batiste and Lionel Hollins as Silas' assistant coaches.

With the hiring of Abdelfattah, Batiste and Hollins, Silas' coaching staff still includes John Lucas, Rick Higgins, and DeSagana Diop. The Rockets announced Higgins as head coach during the 2022 Summer League in Las Vegas.

JULY 1 ROCKETS SIGN 2022 DRAFT:

The Rockets announced Friday afternoon the signing of rookies Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and TyTy Washington Jr.

Smith was the third overall pick by the Rockets during the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. Eason was the 17th overall pick by Houston after averaging 16.9 points as a member of the LSU Tigers last season. As a freshman at Kentucky last season, Washington averaged 12.5 points and 1.3 steals in 31 games.

JULY 1 JOHN WALL SIGNS WITH CLIPPERS:

Three days after receiving a buyout from the Rockets, John Wall agreed to a two-year deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers, as first reported by ESPN.

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank during his lone season playing for the Rockets after a two-year hiatus.

JUNE 30 TREVELIN QUEEN SIGNS WITH 76ERS:

The first day of free agency brought a loss to the Rockets. According to ESPN, Trevelin Queen has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Houston made Queen an unrestricted free agent on Thursday by declining their qualifying offer.

Queen was named MVP of the G League, where he averaged 25.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2021-22 campaign.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS DECLINE TREVELIN QUEEN TEAM OPTION:

The Houston Rockets have declined to extend the qualifying offer to Trevelin Queen, as first reported by Yahoo Sports. Queen will become an unrestricted free agent on Thursday.

Queen was named MVP of the G League, where he averaged 25.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2021-22 campaign.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS DECLINE TATE'S TEAM OPTION:

The Houston Rockets will not exercise the $1.8 million team option on third-year forward Jae'Sean Tate — as first reported by The Athletic.

Houston's decision to turn down Tate's team option is likely due to their willingness to come to terms on a longer deal. Tate will become a restricted free agent on Thursday.

Tate has been a consistent contributor for Houston despite their back-to-back losing seasons averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 148 games for the Rockets.

JUNE 27 ROCKETS SIGN UDFA HUDGINS

Hudgins was a two-time Division II Player of the Year. In his career with the Bearcats, he averaged 20.4 points and five assists per game while hitting 46 percent from three and 51 percent from the field overall.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN