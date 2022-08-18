Rockets Jalen Green Embraces Filipino-American Roots

It hasn't been often that a player of Filipino descent is playing in the NBA. Right now, two of the notable names who have managed to do so include Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and Utah Jazz standout Jordan Clarkson.

Green recently traveled to the Philippines because of the JG4 Manila Tour with Adidas. It was his first opportunity to travel to the country since reaching the NBA.

“It feels great to come back as an NBA player,” Green said. “I love it. It’s the best out here. I can’t get enough of it.”

Green was last in Manila in 2018 when he was a participant in the NBTC tournament. He became a local favorite with a growing fan base since.

Among the reasons Green was most excited about traveling to the Philippines was to experience the culture. He immersed himself into local cuisine to take full advantage of the experience.

“The food, I love the food," Green said. "Yesterday, I had chicken balls, they were pretty fire. I had some barbecue skewers. Those were fire, too. I haven’t had chicken adobo yet but I’ll probably get that soon.”

“The food is amazing. I can’t complain about the food. Any good food is good food.”

While there isn't a player in the NBA who was born and raised in the Philippines, Green made it clear to the young aspiring players in the country to stay motivated because hard work makes dreams become reality.

“Anybody can get into the NBA," Green said. "All around the world, it’s a worldwide league. You just have to put your mind into it, stick to the grind, don’t lose yourself in it because you have a tough day or you feel nothing’s going your way,” he said passionately.

“That’s the moments you got to live for – the days you feel like you’re struggling or nothing’s going your way, you got to capitalize on that. Just stay in the lab and work.”

