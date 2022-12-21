Despite Rockets Loss To Spurs, Daishen Nix Leaves Big Impact With Career-Night

Daishen Nix recorded a career-best nine assists in the Houston Rockets' 124-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

HOUSTON — When Kevin Porter Jr. picked up his third personal foul early in the first quarter of the Houston Rockets' 124-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, coach Stephen Silas called for Daishen Nix.

He entered the game with two minutes left in the first period, as the Rockets trailed the Spurs 30-25. But by the time Houston entered halftime, the Rockets held a 62-60 lead.

The Rockets put together their best quarter of play behind Nix's contributions. They outscored San Antonio 34-23 while shooting 63.6 percent during the second period.

"He did a great job," Silas said. "He is a point guard who makes plays. He is a physical player who does a good job getting to the ball. I like what he did tonight."

Nix recorded seven of his career-high nine assists during the first half. The highlight of the night for Nix took place with a little over six minutes left in the quarter when his behind-the-back pass to Bruno Fernando led to a two-hand dunk.

A few possessions after leading a fastbreak alongside Fernando, Nix placed a perfect inbound pass to Jabari Smith Jr. for an easy two-hand dunk.

The production Nix displayed for 24 minutes inside the Toyota Center Monday night illustrated what Silas has seen from the second-year guard all season.

He has been a solid backup to Porter. But his impact is rarely summarized through the box score.

"He's a physical defender," Silas said. "Offensively, he can get to the rim, he makes the right play most of the time as far as drawing help and making an early, on-target pass.

"He's just as young as all these other guys, and the experience that he had with us last year definitely helped, and then the G-League experience as well, so he's done a good job."

Silas believes Nix has a good feel for the game. He said there are moments he does not have to call a play, given that Nix has his teammates organized on the floor.

Houston's 122-121 road win against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12 marked the only other occasion Nix's play led to an impressive statistical night. He came off the bench and notched five rebounds and five assists.

Silas admitted after TyTy Washington Jr.'s play against the Miami Heat that he and his staff are trying to figure out how to distribute minutes between the two guards.

Washington was making a case to solidify himself as the Rockets' primary backup to Porter. But Nix's performance against the Spurs has made it more challenging for Silas to find a resolution.

In addition to his career high of nine assists, Nix added four points and three rebounds.

"When I attack downhill, it draws a lot of attention," Nix said. "Everyone was open because I was playing more aggressively. Each time they over-committed, it left guys like Alperen [Sengun] and others open."

