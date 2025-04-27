The Rockets Should Prioritize Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets' success as a playoff team hasn't slowed down any anticipation regarding the offseason. The Rockets find themselves in a unique position—armed with young talent, draft assets, and financial flexibility to pursue a superstar. A few names have been linked to the team over the last few months.
While Kevin Durant is a prime target for Houston in trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo presents a far more compelling option. With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, down 2-1, the possibility of Antetokounmpo seeking a new home is growing. If the Bucks fail to advance, Houston could be in the running for the Greek Freak.
At 30 years old, Antetokounmpo is still in his prime, with several elite seasons ahead of him. Durant is still an incredible option at 36, but the Rockets would have Antetokounmpo for more time. While Durant remains one of the most skilled scorers in NBA history, all players have to retire eventually. He is closer to the end of his career than Antetokounmpo.
The Rockets are in the midst of an upward trajectory, developing young stars like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Adding Antetokounmpo would accelerate their rebuild while maintaining a competitive window for years to come. Durant, while still elite, would be more of a short-term solution.
Durant has proven himself on championship-contending rosters before, but his last few seasons have called his impact into question. He has yet to make it out of the second round since his last championship run in 2018, and while injuries have been a major part of that, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns failed to live up to expectations with him at the helm.
The Suns are expected to trade Durant more than the Bucks are to move Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee's playoff run will be very telling of the Greek Freak's future. While Durant remains a generational talent, Antetokounmpo is the better long-term investment for the Rockets given his age.
Either option is franchise-altering, but it's about getting a longer championship window. If Milwaukee’s playoff woes continue, the Rockets should seize the opportunity to pursue him.