Report: Rockets "More Inclined" To Trade Veteran Guard Eric Gordon

As Eric Gordon's future remains uncertain, The Athletic reported that the Houston Rockets are "more inclined" to trade the veteran guard than ever before.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon is a highly sought-after target four days into the NBA's trade season.

Several playoff-caliber teams will place bids for Gordon's services between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 9. According to The Athletic, Houston is "more inclined" to move Gordon now than at any point over the previous two seasons.

Houston came close to trading Gordon to the Philadelphia 76ers the night of the NBA Draft in June, but both parties failed to agree on compensation.

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the primary teams linked as a possible landing spot for Gordon.

Gordon is the elder statesman for a team with an average age of 23.5. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Stephen Silas and players admire Gordon due to his leadership presence.

His leadership is the reason Silas, Jalen Green and several other players felt grateful Houston decided not to trade Gordon at last season's trade deadline.

Gordon has played a critical role for the Rockets since he signed with the franchise as a free agent in 2016. He has averaged 15.8 points on 41.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from behind the arc in 357 games.

The Athletic also reported that Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate received calls from teams expressing their trade interest. And after requesting a trade during the summer, K.J. Martin's future with the franchise remains questionable.

