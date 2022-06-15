Rockets' Social Media Rank Fifth Among NBA Teams

The Houston Rockets currently have the fifth-highest social media following among teams in the NBA.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets finished the 2021-22 campaign at 20-62, but there has not been a decline in the fan base.

The Rockets ranked fifth among NBA teams with the most social media followers at 23.4 million, per Bookmakers.com. Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok and Twitter were the main social media platforms used for data.

Instagram took the helm as the Rockets' largest social media account with 5.5 million followers. Houston missed cracking the top-four by losing to the Miami Heat by 43k followers.

The Rockets' social media activities since the start of the off-season are the best indications as to why Houston has the fifth-highest following in the league.

The Rockets' social media team released a 30-second video on June 13 that featured a handful of players participating in voluntary team workouts inside the Toyota Center practice court. Among the players featured in the video titled "The Boys Are Back" are Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

"It means a lot to me, but it speaks to who they are,” coach Stephen Silas said during the unveiling of the renovations at the Moody Community Center on May 12. "I deliver the message and try to do it in a way that makes sense. I try to highlight the things they need to work on and also highlight the things they did well on this season.

"It's obvious that we need to get better, and the players that we have want that. There are not too many teams that have their players in the gym in May — especially the majority of their guys. We know what's ahead of us. And our guys are prepared for it."

The Los Angeles Lakers came in first with a league-best 51.95 million followers. The Golden State Warriors, who are currently leading the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the NBA Finals, came in at No. 2 with 46.1 million social media followers. The Chicago Bulls took the No. 3 spot (30.1 million) to round out the top five.

