Eron Gordon Pursuing Brother's Path In Rockets Summer League Play

Eron Gordon, the youngest brother of Eric Gordon, is set to join the Houston Rockets summer league roster in Las Vegas.

HOUSTON — Eric Gordon has been a model of consistency for the Houston Rockets since he signed with the franchise in July of 2016. Gordon's departure appears inevitable six years later as his name continues to float in trade rumors.

But even if the Rockets find a trade partner for Gordon, there is a chance his family's name will remain a part of Houston's organization.

The Rockets signed Gordon's youngest brother, Eron Gordon, to a summer league mini-camp roster in July. He will be one of 14 players suiting up for Houston during the 2022 NBA Summer League competition in Las Vegas.

"It's special for my family," Eron said following the Rockets' summer league practice on Tuesday. "There are not too many times two brothers will be playing on a professional sports team. It's a special moment for the Gordon family."

Eron said the opportunity to play for Houston's summer league team came about after joining his brother for spring workouts inside the Rockets' practice facility. He impressed the coaching staff, who were observing from afar, which resulted in the franchise offering Eron a summer league job.

Eron, who has played point guard for the majority of his career, described his playstyle as similar to Eric — meaning his on-court contributions should provide the Rockets with a three-level scoring threat who can defend in Las Vegas.

With his brother vying for a pro-basketball career, Eric's most significant advice has been to remain a consistent person on and off the court.

"There is a reason why my brother has been in the league for so long and has had success," Eron said. "He has told me to be an every day guy. And not to get too high or low throughout my career."

As the youngest brother to a 15-year NBA veteran, Eron says there is no pressure trying to live up to the basketball expectations as a Gordon.

Eron's father, Eric Gordon Sr., was a three-year standout at Liberty University from 1982-84 and currently ranks 16th all-time in the program history with 1,154 points. Eron's second oldest brother, Evan Gordon, concluded his collegiate career averaging 10.5 points on 40.9 percent shooting from the field after playing for Liberty, Arizona State and Indiana.

Joining a backcourt that features the likes of Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington, Eron will play a reserve role when the Rockets open their summer league schedule against the Orlando Magic on July 7. Tip-off is slated for 9 P.M. C.T.

