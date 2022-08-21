Could Rockets Trade For Derrick Rose Due To Veteran Leadership?

HOUSTON — NBA veteran Derrick Rose is far from the highflying point guard who once took home MVP honors as a member of the Chicago Bulls in 2011, but he remains an impactful player during the twilight years of his career.

An NBA executive believes "29 teams" would trade for Rose should the New York Knicks make him available to the open market — per Heavy.com.

The possibility of the Knicks moving on from Rose before the start of training camp is a realistic opportunity, given the franchise's desires to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

The idea that 29 teams would target Rose means that the Houston Rockets would be interested in landing the five-time former all-star.

Rose's on-court attributes at this stage of his career will prevent the Rockets from finishing with the league's worst record for the third consecutive year. But his most significant contribution will be the veteran presence he will bring to Houston's locker room.

The Rockets have the sixth youngest team entering the 2022-23 campaign with an average age of 24.2. Eric Gordon is the lone authentic veteran leader Houston has, which has made the 15-year shooting guard not expendable amidst ongoing trade rumors.

A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Stephen Silas has a deep admiration for Gordon due to his leadership presence.

While Gordon has made for a dependable player beyond his on-court skill set, Houston could benefit from adding Rose to their roster as a veteran point guard who can oblige with the development of their young players.

And given the star potential of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Rose could be a resource to Houston's young backcourt, similar to John Wall before his departure to the Los Angeles Clippers in June.

Rose has excelled in a similar role with the Knicks over the previous few seasons. And when his number was called, the former All-Star provided New York with modest on-court production. He averaged 12.0 points on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 30.0 percent shooting from behind the arc during the 2021-22 campaign.

