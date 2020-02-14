InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Mike D'Antoni Compares James Harden to Former Point Guard Steve Nash

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni sat down for an interview with former Suns point guard Steve Nash on Thursday, and the pair dove into their old Phoenix days, Houston's three-heavy system and D'Antoni's admiration for James Harden. 

D'Antoni was Phoenix's head coach from 2003-08, guiding the Suns to four 50-win seasons alongside Nash. The duo changed the NBA with their famous seven-seconds-or-less style, but fell short of claiming the Western Conference crown in their five seasons together. But D'Antoni didn't pin the Suns' playoff exits on their unique strategy. Instead, he wished Phoenix had pushed it even further.

"Every voice said you cannot do that, you cannot win. The reason we didn't win [is] we didn't go far enough," D'Antoni told Nash in a TNT interview. "We would have been Golden State before Golden State." 

Nash won a pair of MVPs as D'Antoni's lead ball handler in 2005 and 2006. 12 years later, James Harden became the next player to win MVP with D'Antoni. Houston's head coach heaped praise on Harden in his discussion with Nash on Thursday. 

"There is no way anybody is better offensively," D'Antoni said. "It's ridiculous. He is super efficient."

D'Antoni's success with Harden has mirrored his run with Nash. The Rockets are on pace for their fourth straight 50-win season in 2019-20, though they still haven't won the Western Conference in the Harden era. So who would D'Antoni choose between Harden and Nash? The answer is simple. 

"That's easy, James Nash," D'Antoni said. 

Nash's playing days are behind him, but D'Antoni could reach the Finals with another superstar point guard this season. Russell Westbrook has been dominant since the calendar turned to 2020, averaging 33.1 points and 7.4 assists per game. 

D'Antoni and the Rockets enter the All-Star break fifth in the West at 34–20. They'll return to the floor on Feb. 20, facing the Warriors in Golden State.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Westbrook on Pace For Historic Production

Harden and Westbrook are currently the only pair of teammates in NBA history to both average 25 points and seven assists per game.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Reflect on First Stretch of 2019-20

Westbrook is averaging 34.9 points and 6.3 assists in Houston's last 12 games, an 8–4 stretch for the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Wreaking Havoc After Covington Addition

Houston has forced an NBA-best 73 turnovers in its last four games since acquiring Robert Covington from the Timberwolves.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Leads Rockets Past Celtics in Small-Ball Battle

James Harden scored 19 straight Rockets points in the third quarter before finishing the night with 42 points on 19 shots.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Rank No. 8 in Franchise Value at $2.4 Billion

The Rockets generated $348 million in revenue in 2019, per Forbes.

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Out vs. Celtics With Left Leg Bruise

Gordon also missed the Rockets' buzzer-beater loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Bruno Caboclo Ready For Small-Ball Center Role

The Rockets acquired the 6'9" forward from Memphis before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Finalists for 2020 Olympic Roster

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are among the 44 finalists for Team USA's roster in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Dismisses Gobert: 'He Ain't No Different'

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in Sunday's 114-113 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Performance Spoiled by Jazz Buzzer-Beater

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points, but Bojan Bogdanovic gave Utah the victory on a buzzer-beater three.

Michael Shapiro