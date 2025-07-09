Paul George Predicts NBA All-Star to Sign With Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have plenty of new faces entering the 2025-26 season. After going 52-30, the Rockets suffered a tough first-round exit and immediately went to work, making major roster changes in the form of trades and free agency signings.
The Rockets first traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and picks for Kevin Durant in what was later finalized to be a historic seven-team deal. Durant immediately becomes the face of Houston's offense, giving the team a go-to scorer which it had lacked all of last season.
The Rockets then made a few key signings in free agency, bringing in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to bolster the bench. Houston is now looking like a legitimate title contender with a balance of scoring and elite defense under Ime Udoka.
However, Paul George doesn't think the Rockets should be done there. During the early days of free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA world, waiving All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to then sign Myles Turner. The 34-year-old put up 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season, but suffered an Achilles injury that could keep him out all of next year.
On his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, George suggested that Lillard should team up with Durant, Alperen Sengun, and the rest of Houston's young core in what would be a blockbuster signing.
"Put him with Houston," George said. "You put him on that team where there is a KD, there's defense around him, there's length around him. I always like if it's a smaller guard, pair him with length around him.
"There's enough youth around him to where he doesn't have to carry the load."
Any team that targets Lillard would negotiate an entirely new contract for the former All-NBA player, as the Bucks are stretching his remaining salary over the next five seasons. Houston could get him on a cheaper deal.
The Rockets already have Fred VanVleet as their starting point guard for the short term, as they gave him a two-year, $50 million extension. However, Lillard could rehab through next season and return fully healthy and ready to contribute by the 2026-27 season, giving Houston even more offense. A lot can happen in a year or two, but it's certainly an interesting take from George.