Practice Report: Rockets Prepare for Their First Round Matchup with the Warriors
The Houston Rockets held their final film session Saturday before their first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets had three on-court practices earlier this week, and on Saturday, they spent most of their time in a film session with mostly individual drills.
With the Rockets holding home court advantage in the first round they have had plenty of time to prepare for their first-round matchup. The Rockets are going for their first playoff series win over the Warriors. The Rockets have lost the previous four matchups in the playoffs with the Warriors.
Game 1 Sunday will also be the first Rockets playoff home game since their 2019 Game 6 loss to the Warriors. After Saturday practice, coach Ime Udoka, Steven Adams and Tari Eason spoke to the media.
Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka during the team preparation this week if he has seen something that they can take advantage of in the playoffs that they weren't able to do during the regular season.
“Our double big was pretty good against them in that limited time but it will be about adjustments.”
Coach Udoka also spoke about how the team is locked in, and when they are on the court, they have shown nothing but focus, especially since the end of the season. Udoka also gave an update on the health of the team. Udoka stated that Jae'Sean Tate and Jock Landale will both be out for Sunday's playoff opener.
Adams also spoke to the media, and, during his interview, he talked about his great season on the offensive glass and also facing off against Draymond Green. Adams was asked if he had any advice for the young players on the team who have never played in a playoff game.
“No, none at all.” Adams goes on to say that “some lessons you have to learn by going through them.”
Adams went on to say that it is good for young players to experience new situations like the playoffs and that the veterans will be there to pick them up if they fall. He was also asked what he thought the environment would be like in the Toyota Center for Game 1.
“I don’t know but if it is anything like our play-in game against Golden State it’s going be freaking it’s going to be lit bro it’s going to be turnt up.”
The Rockets understand how big of a deal it is for the basketball fans in Houston who haven't seen playoff basketball in Houston since 2019. The Rockets seemed loose but focused throughout the entire week and seem ready for game one Sunday night.