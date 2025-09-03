Rockets' Ime Udoka Cited as One of League's 'Untouchable' Coaches
Ime Udoka immediately established himself as one of the NBA's rising young coaches following his rookie season with the Boston Celtics. After all, not many coaches are able to guide their respective teams to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics were ultimately dismantled by their opponent, the Golden State Warriors, in the series, as Stephen Curry proved to be unstoppable. The Houston Rockets know a thing or two about being sent home by Curry and the Warriors, as they, too, faced the same fate, having been sent home by Curry's Warriors on five different occasions, dating back to 2015.
Udoka was ousted in his post as Celtics coach shortly thereafter, due to workplace misconduct, after an investigation proved he'd engaged in an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer. The Rockets capitalized on the opportunity to nab one of the league's elite coaches, as they were amid a three-year rebuild that saw them go 59-177 during that span.
Udoka's hard-nosed defensive philosophy was appealing to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who witnessed the team get manhandled seemingly every night during that stretch of time, with the Rockets oftentimes facing double-digit deficits by halftime.
Fast forward two years and the 48-year-old coach is deemed as one of the league's untouchable coaches, as coined by Fadeaway World.
"In just two seasons, reshaped Houston’s identity from young and chaotic to tough, defensive, and a playoff contender. The arrival of Kevin Durant accelerates their timeline even more. Ownership and the front office are fully aligned with his vision, giving him the long leash to continue molding this rising squad."
Udoka's first season with the Rockets saw the team post a 19-win improvement, going 41-41 and narrowly missing the play-in tournament. The 2023-24 season marked the Rockets' first .500 clip in four years, re-establishing hope in a fanbase that saw the team finish in the doldrums of the Western Conference for three years in a row.
Year two was even better, as Houston went 52-30, good for second-best in the West. Udoka put an end to the Rockets' five-year postseason drought. Shortly afterwards, the Rockets rewarded Udoka with a contract extension, making him one of the league's highest-paid coaches.
The original deal paid him $28.5 million over four years, making him the highest-paid coach in franchise history. The New York Knicks registered interest in Udoka after firing Tom Thibodeau, but were rejected by Houston's brass.
In that regard, the untouchable moniker here is fitting.