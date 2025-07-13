Rockets Point Guard Named New NBA Players Association President
In a recent announcement by the NBA Players Association, Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is set to become the next President of the NBAPA and will begin his four-year term immediately replacing previous President CJ McCollum.
“It’s truly an honor to be elected as President of the NBPA by my peers and I look forward to continuing to advocate for the best interest of all the members,” said VanVleet. “With a deep appreciation for the complexities and challenges players face on all levels of their NBA journeys, I am committed to approaching this role with the passion, dignity, and dedication every player deserves.”
McCollum will still be a part of the Player Association, but will be moving into an advisory role going forward as his term has officially expired already.
VanVleet has had one of the most intriguing career paths in the NBA, going from an undrafted point guard out of Wichita State to the leader of the NBA players' union.
The veteran guard will be heading into his tenth year in the NBA this upcoming season and was recently extended by the Houston Rockets on a two-year deal worth $50 million. Last season, his production took a small hit compared to seasons prior, but with the addition of Kevin Durant to the Rockets' starting lineup, we will likely see a boost in VanVleet's play as well.
Outside of playing basketball, VanVleet is committed to philanthropy and advocacy. He has his own VanVleet Family Foundation (VFF), which aims to increase access and exposure for youth through educational opportunities, athletic programs, and career development.
As VanVleet moves into his new role with the NBPA, he will also be preparing for a competitive 2025-26 season with the Houston Rockets pegged to be in the NBA Championship running. The 31-year-old guard will be a player we will continue to monitor as we await any more news surrounding his new position.