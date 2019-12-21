The Rockets "retain hope" that Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala will reach the buyout market following the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Iguodala is currently on Memphis' roster after getting traded from Golden State on July 1. He has not played a game for the Grizzlies this season as he awaits a trade or buyout from the organization.

Memphis is hoping to trade Iguodala before Feb. 6 rather than engage in buyout negotiations. The Grizzlies "remain convinced they can find a trade partner for Iguodala," per Stein.

The Mavericks are "not actively pursuing a trade" for Iguodala, according to Stein. If they can not reach a deal with Memphis, Iguodala could then enter buyout market barring another trade suitor. Houston is likely to battle the Clippers and Lakers for Iguodala's services if he is available, according to Stein.

The Rockets would almost assuredly view Iguodala as an upgrade on the wing alongside Danuel House and Ben McLemore. Even as Iguodala three-point stroke fades, he remains an impact defender, one who could be a key body to throw at LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the postseason.

Iguodala averaged 9.8 points and 30 minutes per game for the Warriors in last year's playoffs. He is a three-time champion and winner of the 2015 Finals MVP. Iguodala shot 48% from three in the Warriors' six-game win over the Rockets in last year's Western Conference semifinals.

Houston is 19–9 without Iguodala in 2019-20 after a win over the Clippers on Thursday. The Rockets will face the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. CT.