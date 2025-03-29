The Rockets Are Creating Space in the Standings
The Houston Rockets are approaching the end of the season while holding on to the Western Conference's second seed. Houston now has a lead in the conference as several Western Conference teams have dropped in the standings after threatening to overtake Houston. Now, the Rockets look to hold on to their lead as the postseason approaches.
Keeping their spot won't be easy as they'll play many teams just behind them in the standings.
The stretch starts with a game against a team not as close in the standings as the Rockets travel to take on the Phoenix Suns. Despite the Suns' poor record, they still employ a few standout players, such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. While Houston has had success against Phoenix this year, it'll have to beat the talented trio as the Suns try to secure the 10th seed.
The Rockets will follow their difficult match with the Suns by traveling to face a Los Angeles Lakers squad trying to right the ship after an uncharacteristic skid.
The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, some of which were embarrassing. Los Angeles dropped a game against the Chicago Bulls when it had a lead with just seconds remaining. A few unlikely shots kept the Lakers from winning, but they haven't played inspired basketball during this losing stretch. They were also a LeBron James buzzer-beater from dropping five straight games.
Things don't get easier for Los Angeles as it'll face the Memphis Grizzlies before taking on the Rockets. Memphis may be reeling a bit after the surprise firing of its head coach Taylor Jenkins. The Grizzlies have historically performed well despite being short-handed, but the impact of a new coach just before the postseason may limit the team from reaching its potential.
If the Lakers find a way to win against Memphis, it would remove some pressure from their game against the Rockets. However, if Los Angeles loses, the sense of urgency to win would be high once it tipped off against Houston.
The Rockets' sense of urgency can't waver as they enter a gauntlet following another game against the Utah Jazz at home. Houston will face the best team in the Western Conference as the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to face the Rockets.
Houston has won just one game against the Thunder this season, and its margin of defeat to Oklahoma City is not flattering.
The Rockets will then face the Golden State Warriors in an attempt to continue exorcising old demons against their former rivals. Houston will travel to Los Angeles to play the second half of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets will stay in town overnight and prepare another game against the Lakers. Houston's difficult stretch ends with a home game against the Denver Nuggets.
The Rockets hope to hold on to their No. 2 seed as the season ends. Houston has established itself as one of the best young teams in the league. Finishing as the second seed in a loaded Western Conference would be quality validation for the franchise.