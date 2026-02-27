Deandre Ayton Wrongfully Calls Out Rockets' Clint Capela

Deandre Ayton has struggled to carve out a considerable role this season on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have seemingly needed a big man for years, even when they had Anthony Davis, as he made it known that he didn't want to play center.

Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers last summer and the Lakers jumped at the opportunity to pick him up. It hasn't quite gone how they would've hoped.

Ayton has made that clear. So much that he took a shot at Houston Rockets reserve big man Clint Capela to drive the point home.

"They're trying to make me Clint Capela. I'm not no Clint Capela."

Ayton is right. He's not Clint Capela. But not in the way that he thinks.

Meaning, it's more of an insult to Capela that Ayton is even comparing himself to him. Capela has always provided value in each of his stops.

He landed long-term, multi-year contract extension with both the Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. Houston first gave Capela a $90 million extension back in 2018. After he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, they valued and coveted him. So much that they viewed him as untradeable for years.

Deandre Ayton has never been viewed as untradeable. Again, he just got bought out. The Portland Trail Blazers quite literally could not wait to get rid of him. Okay, now back to Capela.

The Hawks, too, gave him a contract extension, to the tune of $46 million over two years.

Capela understands his role and what he's good at. And plays to his strengths. You'll never have a situation where he's being expected to provide something that he can not or does not. He's consistent in that you know what you're going to get from him.

Even this season, in year 12. At 31-years-of-age, Capela has become extremely valuable for the Rockets.

They, too, gave him a multi-year contract. As a side note, it's a sign when a team trades a player away and jumps at the first opportunity to bring them back, even when they're older, less athletic and more diminished.

The Phoenix Suns aren't itching to bring Ayton back. nor are the Portland Trail Blazers.

So again, Ayton is right. He's not Clint Capela. The Rockets center has been consistently more valuable in providing winning impact, while showing care factor throughout.

The Rockets next take on the Miami Heat at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and interestingly still have two games against the Lakers left.