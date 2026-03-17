Ime Udoka Isn't Fully to Blame for Rockets' Woes

This year's Houston Rockets team has been a bit of a throwback, as it pertains to their style of play. The Rockets like to get stops on the defensive end of the floor and get out in transition, using their youth and athleticism to their advantage.

The Rockets don't exactly play like most teams play on the offensive end. Meaning they don't hoist an avalanche of 3-pointers per night. In fact, they take the league's second-fewest outside shots at 30.8 attempts per night.

And although some of that is to be expected under Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who isn't an offensive specialist or guru (far from it, actually), this is even a low for Udoka’s tenure as Rockets coach. Last year's Rockets averaged right at 36 outside attempts per game.

Well, 35.8, to be exact. The 2023-24 Rockets averaged 36.1 outside attempts.

One factor has been Houston’s lack of point guard play. Fred VanVleet has been out all season due to injury, which has certainly changed things for the Rockets, in more ways than one.

The Rockets have certainly missed his leadership and ability to provide a stabilizing force, in addition to his defensive prowess. Not to mention his steady hand and reputation as one of the league's most sure-handed floor generals.

VanVleet doesn't turn the ball over and maximizes possessions. And he's proven capable of getting the ball to Rockets players in their favorite spots.

Which would certainly be beneficial for Kevin Durant, who oftentimes faces difficulty getting the ball, due to defenses denying him and/or blitzing and trapping him.

Many have placed blame at the shoulders of Udoka, but even he is only able to do so much, in this regard, as explained by ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

"Ime Udoka can only do a little bit when it comes to putting Kevin Durant in position to catch the ball when he's not getting double-teamed. That's why they are missing Fred VanVleet and need a point guard."

If the Rockets were able to consistently hit outside shots, it would help create a lane for Durant. Defenses would have respect the threat, at the very minimum. The Rockets will also need to continue to use Reed Sheppard as the on-ball guard and place less of that responsibility on Amen Thompson.

Thompson has proven willing to operate as Houston's floor general but it's not the best way to use him. The Rockets have passed on the opportunity to add a point guard, so the roster is what it is, at this point. It'll come down to simply making shots in the playoffs.