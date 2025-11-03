Reed Sheppard Had One of His Most Impressive Performances in Win Over Celtics
Reed Sheppard has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career. The second-year guard was brought in to help improve an offense that ranked at the bottom of the league in shooting the previous few seasons. The Rockets, despite improving by 19 games and finishing with a 41-41 record in 2023-24, still secured a top-three pick thanks to a previous trade.
What caught the Rockets' eye when scouting potential picks in the 2024 draft was Sheppard's shooting, particularly from 3-point range. Sheppard led the nation in his one season at Kentucky, shooting an eye-popping 52.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets felt that his basketball IQ and ability to play off-ball fit in nicely with their current core of players.
That wasn't the case for Sheppard at the start of the 2024-25 season. Sheppard, coming off a successful summer league, struggled out of the gate as he adjusted to the NBA's speed. Sheppard, at times, seemed hesitant to shoot when he had open shots, and he missed more often than not.
That same hesitation caused issues as a ball handler, as the Rockets wanted him to handle some of the secondary ball-handling responsibilities. Sheppard had trouble getting by NBA defenses, which led to turnovers or missed opportunities.
To help Sheppard gain more confidence on the court, the Rockets decided to send him to their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, for several games. There, Sheppard was able to be the primary focus of the offense without having to fit in. That led to Sheppard having his best game as a pro, averaging 30.7 points over three games, including a 49-point explosion in a win.
Even with the encouraging run in the G League, Sheppard continued to struggle until the last two weeks of the season, when he was again able to be the primary focus of the offense. The Rockets had secured the number two overall seed with several games left in the season, allowing them to rest most of their starters.
Sheppard took advantage of that, having his best stretch of NBA games in his career to end the season. Sheppard didn't play much in the Rockets ' seven-game playoff loss, but it was a good springboard into the 2025-26 season.
Reed Sheppard Had His Best Game in His Preferred Role in Win Over Celtics
Sheppard having good games as the main or second option is a nice development, but that is not going to be his role 99 percent of the time, at least not now. What the Rockets need from him now, especially with the injury to Fred VanVleet, is a player who can knock down outside shots but still be a dependable secondary ball handler.
That is precisely what he was in the Rockets' blowout win over the Celtics Saturday night. Sheppard finished with 12 points, three assists, and zero turnovers in the win. Sheppard was 4-5 from deep and did a good job of not being a ball stopper. When asked to run the offense, Sheppard didn't try to do too much. He got the Rockets into their offense and made the correct play.
It will take some time for Sheppard to be more of a lead guard if he ever gets to that point. For time being the Rockets just need him to play his role which is a sniper from 3-point range and a complimentary playmaker to Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. If he can do that he will be exactly what the Rockets need him to be this season.