Rockets Alperen Sengun Misses Yahoo Sports All-NBA Cut

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was a scratch from the All-Star team last Sunday. The former All-Star didn't even make the cut as a reserve, which would've been hard to believe at the beginning of the season.



Especially considering Sengun's shift in offensive responsibilities, which includes becoming the Rockets' primary creator and initiator, particularly in the half court.



Sengun could still make the All-Star team, albeit as an injury replacement.



(I know, but it still counts).



Giannis Antetokounmpo could very well opt to rest instead. And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined through the All-Star break (at least) due to a strained abdominal muscle.



As it pertains to the All-NBA team, there aren't any such replacements or ways to make the team as an alternative. However, the team is selected based on the best 15 players, irrespective of position.



Which could be a good or bad thing, in Sengun’s case. According to Yahoo Sports writer and Dunker Spot podcast co-host Nekias Duncan, Sengun will miss the All-NBA team this season.



Duncan explained.



"Probably my toughest omission among eligible candidates, Şengün has largely been awesome this season. The Rockets get him the ball at different spots — on the low block, in the middle of the floor, at the elbow, above the break — and unleash him as a scorer and initiator. Defensively, he’s continued to grow (I think he’s firmly good now, hope that isn’t a hot take) and the Rockets smartly deploy him as part of their cross-matching and growing aggression against ball screens."



Duncan went into detail to explain what specifically will cause Sengun to miss the All-NBA team.



"The two nitpicks keeping him off the third team, at least for now: He’s below league-average in efficiency right now (56 true shooting, league average is 57.9), but more importantly for this exercise, he’s behind all five Third Teamers (Barnes is the closest at 57.5). He’s at a games and/or minutes deficit against all five Third Teamers as well; Randle and Barnes are probably the easiest direct comps to make to Şengün, and they’ve appeared in 10 and nine more games respectively."

Duncan has Kevin Durant, Sengun's teammate, penciled in as a Second Team All-NBA selection.

Sengun was publicly called out by Rockets coach Ime Udoka for his defense (or lack thereof) after Houston's 109-99 loss against the Charlotte Hornets.