Rockets' Forward Expected to Miss Wizards Game, Return vs. Warriors

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Rockets squared off against the Miami Heat, completing the second leg of their Florida sequence of games. Houston, of course, nabbed out a victory in their first game in the Sunshine State, reeling off a 18-point come-from-behind victory.

In that game, the Rockets lost starter Jabari Smith Jr. to an ankle injury, thus the team was without him Saturday against Miami, and it showed. Smith is an unselfish bridge on both the offensive and defensive end.

Specifically on offense, he doesn't dominate possessions with the ball, but rather plays within the flow of the offense. In addition, he's a great positional rebounder, who is able to create second chance scoring opportunities on the glass.

And his outside shot has been falling of late. Well, in general, his shots have been falling, of late. Over the last ten games, Smith has averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks, 57 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from long-range, 79.2 percent from the foul line and 69.4 percent true shooting.

His production is rather difficult to replace. Fortunately, the Rockets may not have to for long, as his injury isn't deemed severe. Smith is expected to return on Thursday, against the Golden State Warriors. Rockets beat writer Ben DuBose of USA Today explained Houston's calculus, as it pertains to managing Smith's injury.

"The update on Jabari, they think it's a minor ankle sprain. But I think they view that game Monday as one they should be able to win, even without him. So if you sat [Saturday's] game off, with Monday's game off, that'll give him a full week in between games.

Ankle sprains are so easy to linger. So even if it's minor, I think the way the Rockets view it, his sprain happened late Thursday in Orlando. So, you give him [Saturday's] game off, Monday's game in Washington against a bad Wizards team, they should be able to win those regardless, and you don't play again until Thursday at home against the Warriors, that'll give Jabari a full week off and hopefully that's enough that he can put it behind him and he doesn't linger."

The Rockets are fortunate, in this case. The playoffs are nearing and they need to get a clean bill of health. Well, they won't get to a full clean bill of health because they'll likely still be without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams.

But they need to get as close to a full roster as possible. DuBose offered final reassurance regarding Smith's long-term prognosis.

"It's nothing alarming, I think they see this as a spot in the schedule that's 'hey, we can sneak in a few days."

In theory, Monday's game against the Washington Wizards should be an easy opponent. Certainly from a talent standpoint. Although the Rockets have lost 11 games this season to teams below .500. But it's Houston's best opportunity to give Smith some rest, without jeopardizing further losses.