Rockets' Fred VanVleet Hopes to Return This Season

The Houston Rockets entered the 2025-26 in need of a replacement for Fred VanVleet. Rockets coach Ime Udoka concocted a plan to patch up VanVleet's role and responsibilities, hoping to piecemeal his facilitating and playmaking responsibilities.

Call it the committee approach.

Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard were viewed as the replacement committee.

With about a quarter of the 2025-26 season out of the way, the Rockets still need a Fred VanVleet replacement.

Durant's playmaking has seemingly regressed a bit, Sheppard has been mostly used off-ball (and has thrived, especially as an outside shooter, to the tune of 45% from deep on 6.1 attempts).

Thompson has been the lead on-ball guard and it's proven to not be the best way to use him. His lack of a jumpshot has been an issue.

Mostly because of his shot diet, which consists of low-percentage mid-range shots. He's at his best when used as a slasher and cutter.

His shooting splits have been down across the board. And the thing he worked on extensively in the summer, his long-range shooting, has gotten even worse.

To the tune of 20% and even 15% in the corners, compared to his 38 percent clip from the corner last season.

In the halfcourt, Sengun has been the offensive fulcrum. Call it SenHub. He currently leads the team in assists at 7.3 per game.

But again, Houston could use VanVleet or a playmaking guard to bring the ball up the court and let them get into their offensive sets.

VanVleet is hoping to make a return to the hardwood this season to help this year's team compete for a title. The 2019 NBA champion took to his Unguarded podcast to explain.

"That’s what I’m pushing for. Nothing is guaranteed, but that’s what I’m pushing for, for sure. Them boys look good out there.

"I know what I can add, and what I can bring to the table. So, it gives me something to think about, and something to push for when I’m doing my rehab. This (expletive) is difficult. It gives me some motivation to get back. But I don’t want to put that pressure on myself right now. It’s a little early. But I’m definitely trying to push back, for sure."

It could be a bit of an aggressive goal. VanVleet suffered the injury in September and the playoffs end in June, if a team reaches the NBA Finals.