Rockets Make Questionable Decision Regarding Wing Rotation

Much has been made about the Houston Rockets' embarrassment of riches at the wing position. It's been a topic of discussion all season.

Well, actually it's been a topic of discussion before the season even started. All offseason we'd heard about how much depth the Rockets have on the wing. It's one of a few reasons why some felt Houston presented the best chance of dethroning the Oklahoma City Thunder, and blocking them from repeating as NBA champions prior to the start of the season.

For good measure, also, as the Rockets have amassed an impressive ensemble of wings on the roster. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate.

The Rockets bolstered that depth in the offseason when they signed Dorian Finney-Smith in the summer, with the goal of replacing Dillon Brooks. They also signed Josh Okogie late in the offseason.

Houston's perceived depth and/or strength has now become a weakness, at this point in the season. Tari Eason is playing like a shell of himself, having gone 0-of-15 from three in the Rockets' last five games.

Maybe he's playing injured.

Finney-Smith has had positive moments but has generally looked like one of Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone's worst moves. Amen Thompson has been moved to the point guard spot.

Jae’Sean Tate is injured.

Kevin Durant can't do it all. Although he's coming close and doing his best to. Okogie is clearly out of the rotation.

Jabari Smith Jr. has been hobbled.

Which makes Houston's recent decision to send Isaiah Crawford down to the G-League even more perplexing. It's not as if he's facing a 50-game limit.

He has 22 games of remaining eligibility before he would reach his maximum. And it's not like Crawford can't contribute.

Just look at what he's done for the Rio Grande Vipers. He's averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 50.4% from the field, 36.4% from long-range, 62.5% true shooting and 58.4% effective shooting. There's a viable argument for Crawford to even be in the rotation.

Especially considering all that we've heard about Houston's lack of bench scoring. And their aforementioned scarcity at the wing position.

Jeff Green even logged minutes in Houston's nail-biter over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Yes, 39-year-old Jeff Green.

It'll be interesting to see if the Rockets send Crawford back up from the G-League and most importantly if he actually gets playing time. He certainly could've helped on Friday night, although the Rockets did manage to squeal out a victory.