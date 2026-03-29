Rockets Prioritizing Future Over Current Season, Regardless of Postseason Results

To many, the Houston Rockets' decision to trade for Kevin Durant last summer was a rushed move. A team that previously finished second-best in the Western Conference doesn't generally trade for a 16-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA superstar unless they believe said player is the missing piece.

Normally. But the calculus changes when the price is much lower than it should be. Or lower than it normally would be.

That same concept applies across several fields and/or sectors. If you're in the market for a car and you find one for a much lower price than what it should cost, it would pique your interest.

So long as it wasn't priced lower than usual because of some sort of deceiving reason. In the Rockets' case, they sought a surefire closer and professional scorer, which they'd been in need of for a while.

Well, since James Harden requested a trade 2020, prior to the start of the 2020-21 season. Harden was Houston's surefire closer and spent the better part of nine seasons in Houston, becoming a superstar along the way.

He'd legitimately paid the price, with a slew of different co-stars, each of whom he had influence in acquiring. But he and the Rockets came up short in the postseason year after year and he sought greener pastures.

Speaking of green, the Rockets tabbed Jalen Green to replace Harden as a professional scorer. And he had potential, but couldn't do it consistently, which became evident in the opening round of the 2025 postseason series against the Golden State Warriors.

Armed with young talent, which Houston acquired by way of a tank (or rebuild, to be politically correct), the Rockets took the Warriors to seven games, before falling to defeat. Green scored in double figures in just three of those games, which all resulted in victories.

The Rockets sought the opportunity to upgrade for a nominal price. But in spite of the Durant move, the Rockets are still prioritizing the future, above all else.

Well, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

"Ime told me point blank, it's not about this season. It's about the future."

From a futuristic standpoint, the 2025-26 season was pivotal for Reed Sheppard's development. Sheppard figures to be a big part of the Rockets' future, based on his skillset and sharpshooting ability.

It's also been a pivotal season for Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets are firmly entrenched in the sixth spot in the Western Conference with nine games remaining.

And with their key injuries to Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, it's probably the right approach to focus on the future, as Houston is unlikely to jockey for a championship this year.

