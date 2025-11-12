Rockets Projected to Land UConn Star in Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Earlier in 2025, UConn basketball star Alex Karaban had the chance to leave the school he had been at for the last three seasons to enter the NBA Draft. It would have certainly been justified, as considering he could have been a first-round pick averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals his junior year. He shot an impressive 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from three.

However, the 6-foot-8 forward chose to stay for a senior season, and so far, it's paying off. Through the first three games, he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 58-53-89 shooting splits. If he continues to produce at a high level, he could once again be a debatable top-30 selection in 2026.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Karaban going to the Houston Rockets in his latest 2026 NBA mock draft, sliding all the way back to pick No. 53. Aging one year can make all the difference when it comes to the draft, but the Massachusetts native could use his 23 years of age and National Championship experience to his advantage on a title contender.

"There's always been interest in Alex Karaban. There just hasn't been overwhelming love after he's shown minimal improvement from year to year," Wasserman wrote.

"Still, there will be teams drafting in the second round that see a value pick who can provide plug-and-play shotmaking, finishing efficiency, some defensive toughness and the professionalism to make it without standout athletic talent."

Karaban has two National Championship titles under head coach Dan Hurley, one of the most respected sideline leaders in the history of the sport at the collegiate level. That combined with his plug-and-play skill set, as Wasserman mentioned, would make him a valuable weapon on both sides of the floor for Houston.

The Rockets don't need a forward at the moment. What they really need is a point guard, with how thin their backcourt room is, plus Fred VanVleet being out for the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL.

However, with Tari Eason's future up in the air, considering he's entering restricted free agency next summer, plus Kevin Durant already being 37 years old, Karaban wouldn't garner criticism if Houston landed him, especially in round two.

The Huskies are looking to make another deep NCAA Tournament run, and with an experienced star in Karaban at the helm, plus Hurley running the team, a year in National Championship contention will certainly help his draft stock.