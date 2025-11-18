Rockets Rise in NBC Sports' Latest Power Rankings

It's far too early in the 2025-26 NBA season to draw any long-term takeaways. We're not even a quarter of the way in.

With that being said, it's not too early to take mental notes and make observations. Because it's never too early for that.

Especially as it pertains to this year's Houston Rockets ball club. And particularly if you remember the narratives that circulated the organization prior the season.

Especially after Fred VanVleet went down.

Two games into the season (and two losses, granted) and outsiders seemed to think it was panic time.

Since then, Houston has gone 9-1.

And they've typically been risers on seemingly all of the power rankings of late.

NBC Sports' latest power rankings are no different, as the Rockets climbed to fourth-best in the league (and third-best in the Western Conference) when they were writer Kurt Helin's sixth-best team just last week.

Helin explained Houston's placement this week.

"Remember the hand-wringing over this team’s 0-2 start to the season? They are 9-1 since then, with the second-best net rating in the league over those games, +14.9. How are they doing that without the floor general that is Fred VanVleet? First, having Kevin Durant helps. Second, they are dominating the offensive glass, getting a second chance on 40.8% of their missed shots this season (they are top 10 in the league in defensive rebounding, too)."

This Rockets team has the ability to attack defenses in a multitude of ways. And they're fun to watch when firing on all cylinders.

And again, they aren't even at full health. Sure, everyone talks about VanVleet's injury, but they haven't even seen Dorian Finney-Smith yet.

(Although his presence would be gladly welcomed, now that Tari Eason went down, with an expected timetable of four-to-six weeks).

The Rockets have proven capable of pulling out tough, gritty victories and don't seem to get down on themselves when they get behind, even by double figures.

Reed Sheppard is starting to heat up and prove why he was drafted third overall and Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are gelling, which is a great sign this early in the season.

The Rockets are going to continue to climb in the power rankings.