Rockets' Steven Adams Is Having a Career Year From the Free-Throw Line

Over his 12-year career, Steven Adams has been many things. He has been an enforcer, a great teammate, a mentor, a great screen setter, and one of the best rebounders in NBA history. Adams started his career in 2013 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and from day one, he has made an impact on any team he has been a part of.

Every team Adams has been on has been among the league leaders in rebounding. A few of those teams finished the season as one of the best rebounding teams in NBA history. Previously, Adams has been part of teams that posted their best rebounding seasons in franchise history with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

Adams also did the same thing for the Rockets last season, as they had their best rebounding season in the previous fifty years. Adams was one of the main reasons the Rockets were able to push their first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors to seven games, as he, along with Alperen Sengun, dominated the paint as they formed the Rockets' double-big lineup.

With all his success as a rebounder and elite screen setter, one area has been a struggle throughout his career. Adams has struggled throughout his career from the free-throw line, typically finishing the season below 60 percent from the charity stripe. However, in 2025-26, that has not been the case for the veteran center, who is off to the best start of his career from the free-throw line.

Steven Adams shooting a career high from the charity stripe

The Houston Rockets cruised to an easy 28-point victory over the Utah Jazz Sunday night for their 13th win of the season. One of the big reasons for the easy win was the play of Steven Adams. Adams not only dominated on the boards as he usually does, but he also scored 13 points in the win. Surprisingly, nine of those points came from the free throw line.

Adams made a career high nine free throws, going 9-10 from the free throw line, going 8-8 to start the game. On the season, Adams is shooting a career high 77.5% from the charity stripe which is a career high by a wide margin. His previous career high was 61.1% nine years ago and was the only time he finished the season shooting over 60% from the free-throw line.

After shooting a season low 1.6 attempts in attempts last season in his career, he is shooting 2.7 free throws a game this season and is well on his way to a career year. It is a long season, and maybe Adams' free-throw percentage drops at some point, but at least through the first 17 games, Adams is not only making an impact on the boards but also at the free-throw line for the Rockets.