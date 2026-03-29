Two Pelicans Stars Questionable to Play vs. Rockets

The Rockets are slated to play the Pelicans tonight, desperately needing another win in the home-stretch of the season.

Much of this season has been up-and-down for Houston, who now sits at No. 6 in the Western Conference after grappling for third the entire year. They sit a half-game back from Minnesota, making tonight's game against New Orleans an important one.

Houston finishes out the season on a relatively easy schedule, though their inconsistency has bitten them several times this season, even against middling teams. The Pelicans, unlike others near the bottom of the standings, currently have no incentive to lose games without their pick, meaning they'll be going for a win tonight.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Pelicans:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Trey Alexander — Out: G League

Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League

Bryce McGowens — Out: Right small toe fracture

Trey Murphy III — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Dejounte Murray — Questionable: Let hand contusion

Josh Oduro — Out: G League

The Rockets continue to see relatively short injury reports, with its two mainstays in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams listed.

Both players are slated to be out the rest of the season, with VanVleet having suffered an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and Adams suffering an ankle injury in January and undergoing surgery.

The two were big hits to the team’s starting lineup and rotation, though they’ve had to weather on for some time now.

The Pelicans list six players to the Rockets’ three, though three of New Orleans listings are out on G League assignment. The team is slated to be without Bryce McGowens, who has a toe fracture.

The most consequential part of the injury report is the status of Pelicans stars Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray. Both are questionable to play in dealing with various injuries.

Murphy has been one of the brightest spots for the Pelicans this year, averaging 21.7 points on 47% shooting overall. Murray has dealt with several larger injuries over the last few years, but has finally made his way back to 12 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The status of New Orleans’ guards will be big for Houston, as both are among their more impactful players.

The Rockets and Pelicans tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.