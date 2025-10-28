Views From the Game: Houston Rockets Dominate the Nets for First Win
The Houston Rockets aren't off to the start they were hoping for after a splashy offseason and a 4-0 record in preseason. After a 115-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons the Rockets have started the regular season with a 0-2 record.
The Rockets were back in action on Monday as they hosted the also winless Brooklyn Nets at the Toyota Center. The Rockets were looking to improve in several areas from 3-point shooting to turnovers and even fast break points where they ranked near the bottom in the league after two games.
The Rockets have not gotten as much support off the bench as they were hoping for and that includes second year guard Reed Sheppard. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Sheppard and if he has been more comfortable playing off ball.
“He is obviously one of the better shooters on our team so he finds his shot.”
The biggest news from the pregame press conference was the change to the starting lineup. Udoka felt the starting lineup wasn't delivering the defensive performance he wanted, so he decided to make a change, moving Josh Okogie into the starting lineup and Steven Adams to the bench.
Here Udoka talks about what went into his decision to change the starting lineup.
“Wanted to get a different look at smaller and more defensive minded.”
The Rockets realized they were playing a team projected to finish at the bottom of the league, so they wanted to get off to a fast start to eliminate any doubt about the outcome. Rockets did just that, at least offensively, as they shot sixty percent in the first six minutes of the game and led by four after a Tari Eason layup. Rockets would eventually start to pull away towards the end of the first quarter, leading 42-25 at the end of the first period.
Second quarter so the Rockets push the lead to 18 points before allowing the Nets back into the game as they couldn't miss from 3-point range going 6-6 at one point and cutting the lead down to eight points. The Rockets scored at will but also gave up 61 points in the first half.
The Rockets came out in the second half on a mission as they pushed the lead to as many as 24 points in the third quarter. The Rockets maintain that lead throughout the quarter as they took a 103-77 lead into the fourth quarter
Postgame
The Rockets continued the onslaught in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to as many as 28 as the starters sat out the entire final period. Tari Eason led the way with a career high five made 3-pointers and a game high 22 points. After the game, Eason talked about how his mom helps him prepare mentally for each game.
Durant finished with 19 points as the Nets made it a point to get the ball out of his hands at every opportunity. Rockets on SI asked Durant about his willingness to pass the ball after the game.
Sheppard had his best game of the season in Monday night's win. Sheppard had the best steal of the night that led to a dunk on the other end for the second-year guard. Rockets on SI asked Sheppard whether his anticipation on defense comes naturally or is something he has to work on constantly.
The Rockets did exactly what they needed to do in their first win of the season. Facing off against a team on the second night of a back-to-back and that hadn't won a game all season should — and did — result in the Rockets' first victory. The Rockets now head out on the road for two road games before hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.