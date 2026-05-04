Rockets Asked Kevin Durant to do Far Too Much This Season

The trade that landed Kevin Durant for the Houston Rockets last offseason is one that has still been a divisive talking point. The Rockets community isn't in agreement with the trade decision.

For many, the trade was a necessary move. Because Jalen Green hadn't proven capable of consistently being the de facto scoring alpha during the waning moments of games. He certainly flashed the ability and had several games in which he closed out the opponent or created enough offensive gravity that allowed others to step up and make big plays in pivotal moments.

There's no debating that. Then, there's the element of the low cost that Houston's brass paid to pry Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Durant is about to be named to one of the league's All-NBA teams and just finished sixth in 30 point games, while averaging 26 points on 58.8 percent effective shooting and 64.1 percent true shooting.

Yet all Houston had to give up was Green, who self-admitted that the team had been looking to move him, Dillon Brooks, who was viewed as a major overpay from the time he was signed (although he proved to be worth his contract), five second-round picks and one first round pick in a relatively weak 2025 draft class.

The other faction views the Durant trade as a rushed move. To many, making the move put the franchise in an all-or-nothing state of desperation, due to Durant's age. There's also the element of giving up on a young player in Green that you tanked for and aided in his development over the course of four years.

Who is still just 24 years old and scratching the surface of his potential. Regardless of which side of the fence that you stand on, one thing is clear. The Rockets relied far too heavily on Durant.

Ime Udoka’s conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson makes it clear.

"I would say that he’s played every position, and he’s comfortable at all of them. I think for us, knowing that Fred [VanVleet] is out, our young guys are learning on the fly—he’s had to handle it at times more than he’s used to.

Whatever you want to call him—a two, three, four—he’s comfortable at all those and we can use him basically the same at all those positions."

The Rockets relied on Durant to fill a multitude of roles, including even playmaking, which is certainly not his strength. It was reflective in his turnovers.

And it made it relatively easy for teams to neutralize him, by simply throwing multiple defenders at him. Granted, part of this issue was because of Houston's lack of playmaking guards.

Houston's gameplan for Durant changed once Fred VanVleet went down, due to a season-altering ACL tear. Which happens, injuries are a part of the game.

However, the Rockets could have replaced VanVleet, but decided against it. There were also far too many offensive possessions that both started and stopped with Durant.

The Rockets will have to add the proper infrastructure around Durant this summer, in order to maximize on his presence on the roster.

