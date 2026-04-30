Rockets' Jeff Green Finishes Third in Teammate of the Year Award

Jeff Green has had quite a storied career. His basketball life is rather lengthy.

He's in his 18th season in the NBA, joining just three other players from his class as active players, alongside Mike Conley, Al Horford and Kevin Durant -- Green's teammate on the Rockets. Drafted fifth overall, Green has played for 11 teams in total and has amassed more teammates than any other player in NBA history.

Green is currently in his second stint with the Houston Rockets and has proven value in a variety of roles with different iterations of the team. Green first joined the team in 2019-20, during the small ball era, as a buyout from the Utah Jazz and averaged 12.2 points, 56.4 percent from the field 35.4 percent from long-range, 80.2 percent on two-pointers (yes, you read that correctly) and 85.7 percent from the foul line.

Green averaged 65.8 percent effective shooting and 68.2 percent true shooting in that season as well. Green returned to the Rockets in 2023, as incoming coach Ime Udoka sought to add veteran players with championship experience, which Green pulled off with the Denver Nuggets during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Green's role during his second stint with the Rockets has been more of a player's coach and glue guy on the sidelines and/or locker room, which the Rockets desperately needed. A voice of reason, if you will.

The Rockets had a relatively younger ball club after three years of tanking and needed guidance and structure, along with professionalism. All things you'd get from Green, who had been in those same shoes before.

He's embraced the role as the elder statesman. When the NBA announced the Teammate of the Year award, Green's name was on the ballot. In fact, Green finished third overall, behind DeAndre Jordan (who finished first and won the award) and Jrue Holiday.

In total, Green received 57 first place votes (good for second most), 60 second place votes, 50 third place votes, 45 fourth place votes and 45 fifth place votes. Green recently expressed his love for mentoring and helping the younger Rockets to develop into the best versions of themselves.

"It’s been awesome. I’ve had the opportunity to have some great vets in my time. They taught me a lot and they gave me a lot of knowledge on how to grow in this league so it’s my duty and my job now to pass those teachings along to the young guys that we have now so I’m in that position now."

Green has stated that he wishes to play two more seasons in total before retiring.

