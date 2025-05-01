Rudy Gobert Is a Fan of Anthony Edwards’s New Description of Him
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season yet are still fighting to earn the respect they believe they deserve. That job was made a bit easier by a convincing five-game domination of the Los Angeles Lakers, capped by victory Wednesday night in which Rudy Gobert did whatever he wanted on both ends of the court. Gobert knows a thing or two about having some high-profile detractors (for instance, Shaquille O'Neal called him the worst player in NBA history just a few months ago) and understandably took pleasure in the 27-point, 24-rebound masterclass he put together.
Rachel Nichols interviewed a victorious Gobert on Open Run, where she informed him that teammate Anthony Edwards likened his play to a dragon—more specifically a dragon from Game of Thrones. She then spoke about him getting the last laugh against Luka Doncic, who had been seeking to attack the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
"I love it," Gobert said. "I live for that. I live for guarding the best players in the world and I enjoy being put in these situations. No matter what you might see on social media and all these things, I love that."
Gobert and the Timberwolves will have more opportunities to get the last laugh as a date with the winner of the Houston-Golden State series looms. Their rim protector playing like a dragon will go a long way. And perhaps they can learn a lesson from that very show about the importance of completing the job.